Windhoek — A bit of introspection and ferocity is what Namibia's senior football team, the Brave Warriors, needed to brush aside a stubborn Swaziland 1-0 to book their place in the Cosafa Castle Cup Plate final.

A superb second half solitary goal from Namibia's lethal net-buster Roger Katjiteo yesterday proved enough to help the 2016 Cosafa Castle Cup Plate competition winners the Brave Warriors beat Swaziland by 1-0 and reach Friday's Plate final, where they will face hosts South Africa.

Namibia took the lead in the 57th minute when Katjiteo feasted on a perfect flick-on from substitute Itamunua Keimuine and wasted little time in the box when he volleyed home to hand the Brave Warriors the lead, which remained until the final whistle.

In the post-match interview, Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti expressed great satisfaction with the result and the prospects of beating South Africa in Friday's final, but however maintained that if his charges are to overcome Bafana Bafana they would need to play with much more tenacity and aggression.

"It's been a tough week for us but I think we played much better today compared to how we played against Lesotho on Saturday, when we lost. Today my boys played with a bit of urgency and much aggression and we also managed to create a lot of chances, although we were only able to convert one.

"We always create chances but we have to start converting those chances, especially heading into Friday's final against South Africa," said Mannetti, who guided Namibia to her first ever Cosafa Cup trophy in 2015.

Namibia's ever-enterprising winger Deon Hotto, who was chosen as Man of the Match yesterday, agreed with his mentor Mannetti, saying if they are to overpower South Africa on Friday, they will need to play as a unit and with more aggression.

"Today we needed to work a bit harder and make sure we beat Swaziland because a win was the only thing that was going to keep us in the competition. On Friday we face South Africa and most of my home-based team-mates, and all of us, would love to play against South Africa. We are really excited and looking forward to Friday's final," said Hotto, who had the crowd in bliss with every touch of the ball yesterday.

In the first Plate final earlier in the day, South Africa defeated Botswana 2-0 via a first-half wonder strike from Riyaad Norordien and a last-minute goal by Judas Moseamedi.