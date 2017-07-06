Sudan: Ghandour Discusses With Italian FM Bolstering of Relations Between Sudan and Italy

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met during his current visit to Rome with his Italian counterpart, Angelino Alfano and discussed progress of relations between the two countries and ways of boosting them further.

The two Ministers lauded outcome of meeting of the Joint Committee for Political Consultations which was held at level of senior officials.

The Italian Minister, on his part, expressed satisfaction over level of relations between Sudan and Italy and commended cooperation in areas of combating human trafficking, illegal migration and initiatives and efforts made by Government of Sudan in this connection.

The meeting also reviewed situations in Libya and Sudan's role in achievement of stability and peace in the region.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Sudan was looking forward to widening economic cooperation between the two countries and to continuing cooperation and coordination in fields of combating human trafficking and illegal migration.

At the end of the meeting Professor Ghandour extended an invitation to his Italian counterpart to visit Sudan and Mr. Angelino accepted the invitation and hoped that it would be soon.