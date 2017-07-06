6 July 2017

Namibia: Junior Cricketers Make Strong Comeback

By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA's national u19 cricket team made a strong comeback after suffering a big defeat in their opening match of their England tour on Tuesday.

In their opening match against the MCC Young Cricketers on Monday, they were thrashed by 10 wickets, but the following day they beat the same opponents by seven wickets.

On Monday, Namibia were all out for a paltry 59 before MCC reached the winning target without the loss of a wicket.

Erich von Mollendorf was Namibia's top batsman scoring 23 runs, while Arjun Tendulkar, son of the Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took four wickets for 22 runs.

According to team manager Andre Schmidlin, Namibia's players were too nervous while they struggled with the ball.

"In our first match our nerves got the better of us and the players also struggled with the Duke ball that swings more than the Kookaburra ball that we normally use," he said.

Namibia however made a great comeback when they beat the same opponents by seven wickets in their second match the next day.

MCC Young Cricketers scored 159 for six wickets off their 50 overs while Namibia easily reached 161 for three wickets to win the match by seven wickets.

Namibia's best bowlers were Shaun Fouche who took four wickets for 39 runs and Mauritius Ngupita who took four wickets for 21 runs.

Namibia's best batsmen were Eben van Wyk, who scored 51 runs off 20 balls and Erich von Mollendorf who scored 39 off 22 balls.

Namibia's next match is against a Club Cricketers Conference XI in Watford on Thursday.

