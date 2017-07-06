5 July 2017

Zimbabwe: Slow Implementation of Ease of Doing Business Reforms Worrying - OPC

By Jeoffrey Ncube

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Ray Ndhlukula has expressed disappointment at the slow implementation of ease of doing business reforms that enhance the competitiveness of Zimbabwe on the global market.

Speaking at the Ease of Doing Export Business Using the Rapid Results Approach Phase Two in Harare on Wednesday, Dr Ndhlukula said the overall picture shows that the end of the first 100 days, none of the principal goals for the thematic working groups were achieved.

"The overall picture shows that at the end of the first 100 days, none of the principal goals for the Thematic Working Groups were achieved because recommendations were not implemented.

"It was therefore agreed to extend the Rapid Response Initiative period by another 100 days to allow the implementation of the recommended reforms.

"As will be shown by the Thematic Working Groups' reports, the progress in the implementation is at a snail's pace, only a handful of regulatory bodies have implemented some reforms, while some have yet to start," noted Dr Ndhlukula.

Meanwhile, Dr Ndhlukula said the Office of the President and Cabinet will engage the regulatory authorities who stands accused of slowing progress in the implementation of ease of doing business reforms.

"The Office of the President and Cabinet will engage these Regulatory Authorities whose tardiness is slowing the entire process of reforms. We urge the governance structure for the RRI to put in place a mechanism to continue the implementation of the recommendations beyond this initiative," said Ndhlukula.

