Tanzania: Bongo Superstar Diamond Now Gets into 'Njugu Karanga' Business

Bongo maestro, Diamond Platinumz has moved to a new business venture - selling peanuts.
The singer unveiled his new product whose brand name is Diamond Karanga to the amusement of most of his Instagram followers.
And to promote the new product, Diamond has released a Salome remix to the excitement of his fans who were quick to congratulate him.
Among those jazzed by Diamond’s njugu were former BBA contestant Idris Sultan, who like Diamond, has dated model Wema Sepetu.
“Hongera braza kwa kunyegesha taifa, Idris commented.
Here are some of the comments by the singer ' s fans:
- enzi_mbinuko commented, “Kuitwa baba 5 si kazi ndogo uza tu baba hata njugu tutanunua.”
- Habibaazizy commented, “hongera baba tee hata Bakharesa anauza mikate ya shs 50 mungu akuzidishie wasiojua kwenda na muda achana nao.”
- trapqueen_tiffah commented, “Aiseee perfume wewe,t-shirt za wcb wewe,kofia za wcb wewe,boxer za wcb wewe,studio yenye ubora kuliko zote wewe, jmn adi karangaaaaaa.”
- Iamdanford commented, “Bado diamond condoms @diamondplatnumz.”
- marcious47 added, “Mwaka huu lazma hadi chapati za wasafi coz thing ' s are hongera le future bakhresa wetu feed us more than that @diamondplatinumz kwelii kiboko.”
- Itskinglife asked, “So Diamond tumekuskiza umeona haitoshi, ukatupa nafasi ya kukunusa bado ukaona haitoshi now unataka tukutafune 🙆🏽♂️ #GreatWorkBro.”mc.glory had some business advice, “Wewe @diamondplatnumz @diamondplatnumz wekeza kwenye mabiashara km kufungua sheli, maduka, nyumba za kupanga kilimo..hata baadae mziki ukibuma unakula ulivowekeza sio karanga hivi vitu muachie Dada yako Esmah!!”