Tanzania: Bongo Superstar Diamond Now Gets into 'Njugu Karanga' Business

Bongo maestro, Diamond Platinumz has moved to a new business venture - selling peanuts.

The singer unveiled his new product whose brand name is Diamond Karanga to the amusement of most of his Instagram followers.

And to promote the new product, Diamond has released a Salome remix to the excitement of his fans who were quick to congratulate him.

Among those jazzed by Diamond’s njugu were former BBA contestant Idris Sultan, who like Diamond, has dated model Wema Sepetu.

“Hongera braza kwa kunyegesha taifa, Idris commented.

Here are some of the comments by the singer ' s fans: