5 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Lüderitz Appoints Youth As Economic Development Officer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz — Lüderitz Town Council has appointed Peya Mushelenga as its new economic development officer.

The council's chief executive officer (CEO), Aunie Gideon, confirmed the appointment of Mushelenga in the position, which has been vacant since 2015.

The 24-year- old Mushelenga has been in the public service for over four years prior to his latest appointment. He served as an economist at the Office of the Vice-President in the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he dealt with assessing Individual Veterans Projects (IVPs) to ensure that they are viable and sustainable.

He was also responsible for monitoring and evaluating veterans' projects and sensitising veterans when new developments arose regarding the IVPs. He was part of the committee that is conducting the Regional Economic Profile, specifically for Veteran Affairs, that will ensure that the funded IVPs are in line with the economic profiles of the regions.

Mushelenga holds an first degree from the Polytechnic of Namibia (Bachelor of Technology in Economics) and a postgraduate honours degree in economics from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

"I feel honoured and privileged to have been appointed in this position, as it will contribute to my personal growth. There is much more to learn, but I believe in the team at Lüderitz Town Council. From my side I will combine my educational knowledge and industry experience to contribute to the continued sustainable economic growth of the town," Mushelenga said.

Namibia

Junior Cricketers Make Strong Comeback

NAMIBIA's national u19 cricket team made a strong comeback after suffering a big defeat in their opening match of their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.