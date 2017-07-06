5 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Hope Brings Hope to Maltahöhe Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sabina Elago

Windhoek — The Hope for Better Future Generation Celebrates 40 Years last Saturday spent the day with orphans and vulnerable children at Maltahöhe to feed them and bring them gifts.

Michael Witbooi, chairperson of the group, says the day was made possible by the Operations Christian Churches Organisation (OCC) that donated shoes, clothes, toiletries, and stationery, which they gave to 55 orphans and vulnerable children in Maltahöhe.

"The packages were packed by American children for needy children in African countries. Maltahöhe children were very grateful to get these packages," Witbooi said.

He added that they did not only give packages, but also fed the children with food donated by community members, making the day more fun and memorable for the children.

"I thank the business lady, Madam Veronika Katjikuru, who sponsored soup and bread for our children and Constituency Councillor Hercules Jantze, for assisting me with transport to bring the donated boxes to Maltahöhe," Witbooi noted.

After spending the day with the children there were still some gift boxes left, which they then distributed door to door in the town. "The children really had a good time and I thank the OCC for putting a smile on those children's faces. They needed it."

Namibia

Junior Cricketers Make Strong Comeback

NAMIBIA's national u19 cricket team made a strong comeback after suffering a big defeat in their opening match of their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.