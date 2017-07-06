Windhoek — The Hope for Better Future Generation Celebrates 40 Years last Saturday spent the day with orphans and vulnerable children at Maltahöhe to feed them and bring them gifts.

Michael Witbooi, chairperson of the group, says the day was made possible by the Operations Christian Churches Organisation (OCC) that donated shoes, clothes, toiletries, and stationery, which they gave to 55 orphans and vulnerable children in Maltahöhe.

"The packages were packed by American children for needy children in African countries. Maltahöhe children were very grateful to get these packages," Witbooi said.

He added that they did not only give packages, but also fed the children with food donated by community members, making the day more fun and memorable for the children.

"I thank the business lady, Madam Veronika Katjikuru, who sponsored soup and bread for our children and Constituency Councillor Hercules Jantze, for assisting me with transport to bring the donated boxes to Maltahöhe," Witbooi noted.

After spending the day with the children there were still some gift boxes left, which they then distributed door to door in the town. "The children really had a good time and I thank the OCC for putting a smile on those children's faces. They needed it."