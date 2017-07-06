6 July 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Africa: AU Decisions Signal Growing Aspiration

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

The decisions passed by 29th AU ordinary summit to intensify its efforts of reforming the union and realizing some of the continent's pending agendas including youth benefit and economic integration, and silencing the guns signaled the growing aspirations of continental bloc to bring tangible changes.

The week long convention has also seen notable decisions to ensuring the financial independence of the union, forming youth corps at continental level and facilitating cultural exchange among Member States were among the key decisions.

Meanwhile, the 29th session decided to erect memorial statues for Emperor Haileselassie and former Prime Minister Meles Zenawi inrecognition of the leaders' commitment in forming and reforming the union and supporting fellow Africans during hard times. It is also an appreciation for advocating Africa's interests at international level.

Similarly, the session also passed decision on the union's financial independence. Accordingly, member countries would cover the budget by contributing 0.2 percent of their respective taxes imposed on eligible imports, with some countries already contributing.

In relation to peace and security, the bloc discussed and endorsed the implementation Master Roadmap to Silence Guns in Africa by 2020. It has also discussed the current instability among Djibouti-Eritrea boarder. The summit also considered peacekeeping deployment in the area.

The union has decided to hold one Ordinary Summit per year, and extraordinary sessions if needed.

Various bilateral discussions have also taken place on the sideline of the summit. Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn has talked with Adel al-Jubeir, Foreign Minister Saudi Arabia, in the areas of investment, trade and people to people relations. Hailemariam expressed his gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for extending its amnesty to thirty days. Both agreed to ensure fair treatment of Ethiopian legal immigrants in Saudi.

Ethiopia

I Don't Know About Paris, but Harar Is a City of Love

Ed's Note: The beautiful city of Harar, in Eastern Ethiopia, 522 km from the capital Addis Abeba, is celebrating the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.