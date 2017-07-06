Namibia: First Miss Okahandja Youth Expo in August

Windhoek — Kashipu Investment CC, a youth beauty pageant organisation based in the northern part of the country, has announced that the first ever Okahandja Youth Expo is scheduled for August 26 at the Nau Aib Stadium in Okahandja.

Sandro Ithana from Kashipu Investment says the beauty pageant is part of the four-day Okahandja Youth Expo, which takes place on August 24-27. The youth expo is initiated by B on B Foundations. Ithana says the main aim of Miss Okahandja Youth Expo is to recognise charismatic and talented young women in Okahandja and boost their careers in modelling.

"The event will also help build self-esteem, help them in public speaking and make them more aware of who they are, what they really think, and what works for them stylistically and cosmetically in their future planning," says Ithana.

He adds that the pageant also aims at promoting cleanliness in the town. "The finalists will raise awareness about a clean community and work together with the community to clean up Okahandja."

The pageant will furthermore help the youth to get involved in other activities and projects in Okahandja. Entry forms are available at Hi 5 Lounge in Okahandja, the youth office or by requesting the forms via email: kashipu2014@gmail.com.

A non-refundable fee of N$50 is payable with each application and due date for submission is July 28. Namibian girls between the ages of 17-23 may apply.