As political parties have started rebuilding to increase their chances of winning the 2019 polls, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a meeting in Blantyre for its members of the stronghold Southern Region to discuss how they can tame Lower Shire political mugwump Sidik Mia who is linked with a move to join Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

MCP is the largest opposition party in Malawi and its president Lazarous Chakwera is the leader of the opposition in the August House.

The party has unshakable political base in the central region but unpopular in the South, the bedrock of DPP.

But it is fevered that if Mia joins MCP, the opposition party will gain a political capital as the wealthy businessman and former ministers is capable of calling for a sea change in political action.

In a DPP regional conference held at Blantyre City Council on Tuesday which wa schaired by party director of campaign Kondwani Nankhumwa, the party members led by regional governor Charles Mchacha, the ruling party agreed to go flat out in stopping Mia from turning Lower Shire and entire South into a possible MCP domain.

Sources that were at the meeting told Nyasa Times that Mchacha warned DPP leaders the influence of Mia can never be underestimated and that if he eventually joins MCP, he has

a chance of resurrening his political fortunes that can also benefit Chakwera.

"Mia has established support base, we should not underestimate him," Mchacha told the conference.

DPP has since formed a task force to organise political rallies in the Lower Shire as strategy to strengthen DPP ahead of Mia's possible joining MCP.

However, DPP administrative secreyary Francis Mphepo said the party is not shaken with Mia, saying his support is "perceived and a matter of conjecture."

But MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said Mia would be welcomed in the party , saying he is a beautiful political prospect who can change significantly the political course of the country.