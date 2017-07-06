Soccer fanatics in Blantyre especially those from giant clubs Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers need to wait abit longer to welcome back their teams at the country's soccer mecca Kamuzu Stadium where they use as their home ground.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) declared the 58 year old government owned facility unfit and ordered its affiliate Super League of Malawi (Sulom) not to fix any Super League match at the facility this season forcing Blantyre based clubs to use pitches outside Blantyre as their home grounds.

FAM's order came few days after Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Minister Henry Mussa announced at a rally that the stadium will not be closed.

FAM argued that at the facility, the toilets, tunnels, covered stands, artificial turf and cordoned off open terraces needed urgent attention hence the call for closure to enable government carry out renovations.

However, the Sports Minister has assured Malawians that the facility will be ready by end September.

"We are moving and by September end, we will be done with Kamuzu Stadium," Mussa told a local radio on Wednesday.

"All I can ask is for the rest of football lovers to be patient and have trust in me as their Minister and the government," added Mussa.

He further revealed that the government has already procured a new artificial turf to be planted at Kamuzu Stadium to replace the outdated one.

According to Mussa, the new turf has been purchased in the United States of America.

Kamuzu Stadium is one of the oldest stadiums with the largest capacity in the country.

It remained the only reliable stadium for international matches until government built the new state of the art Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe thanks to the Chinese government for providing funding for the project.

Meanwhile, the Malawi government is yet to identify a site where it intends to build a sports complex in Blantyre.

The complex will include a football, netball and Volley grounds among others.