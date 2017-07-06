Chikwawa Central Member of Parliament (MP) Zaheer Gaffar Issa (Independent) is facing pressure from constituents who have expressed dissatisfaction over his performance.

Constituents claim no tangible developmental work has taken place since the 2014 elections, yet they are facing serious problems such as water scarcity and inadequate school blocks.

They also accused Issa of being rude and when asked for meetings on development issues he always give excuses that he is unwell to attend.

Issa is said to have been absconding Area Development Committee (ADC) meetings despite several invitations.

"Come elections 2019 we need a new development conscious MP in Chikwawa central," said one of the constituents Elywin Khembo.

But the parliamentarian blamed the situation on lack of adequate financial resources which he said has had a negative impact on implementation of some developmental work.

He also blamed his status as an independent MP to have affected his work, saying it has been difficult to lobby government to bring development in his area as he only relied on his chief financier Sidik Mia.

Issa said he is contemplating of joing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to ensure he wins back the seat in the forthcoming elections with help of government bringing development projects.

The legislator said he proposed in Parliament that the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development should allow districts retain five percent of taxes collected in their jurisdiction for development.

Issa said in his home district, Chikwawa, Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Limited operates Nchalo Sugar Estate and contributes billions of kwacha in taxes to government, but the district does not benefit from the contributions.parliament

On failure to attend ADC meetings, Issa claimed the meeting being referred to was scheduled when he had routine medical check ups and during Parliamentary deliberations hence his absence.