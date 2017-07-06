6 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Refutes Claims of Water Pollution in Victoria Island

The Lagos Water Corporation, LWC, has refuted a media report alleging the flow of diesel from a public water supply tap at 10, Tiamiyu Savage Street in Victoria Island.

A statement issued by the Managing Director, LWC, Muminu Badmus, on Wednesday in his Ijora Office, the Corporation said its Zonal Distribution Team in Victoria Island has investigated the incident and discovered that the pollution resulted from repair works done by the owner of the Property.

The statement said it was observed that during the renovation, the pipe supplying water to the property was damaged and diesel from the electricity generating set seeped through a breakage in the public water supply channel within the property.

It stated further that in a bid to establish the extent of damage chat compromised the quality of public water supply in the area, officials of the Corporation obtained samples from other water outlets and observed that the water was clean, clear, odourless and fit for human consumption.

"The problem is a localised problem, peculiar to the property tap which got polluted as a result of the intrusion of diesel and other substances that gained access to the service pipe through an opening caused by ongoing repair works in the area," the statement added.

Mr. Badmus urged Lagosians to desist from laying water service pipes within drainage channels to avoid water pollution, thereby causing water-borne diseases while warning contractors working on Lagos roads to avoid infringing on the corporation's pipes.

The Managing Director reaffirmed the commitment of the agency to providing potable water and uninterrupted supply across the state.

