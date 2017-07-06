Nigeria: UI Vice Chancellor - We Are Ready to Dialogue With Students

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka, has hinted that the school may be reopened in the 'next few weeks' if the present peace overtures embarked upon by him succeed.

He, however, said that this does not preclude punishment being meted out to any student found out to have flouted school laws.

The authorities of the school had on June 23 announced July 2 as the date for the re-opening of the institution for normal academic activities. A students' union leader, had however, said the students would not resume until the issues that led to the closure were first resolved.

The school has been enmeshed in a protracted crisis over use of hotplates and other electrical appliances in kitchenettes alongside other domestic squabbles. The university also suspended the students' union with its president, Ojo Aderemi, vowing to resist the university management.

The university management was also accused of being involved in a multi-billion naira fraud in media reports and for failing to audit her accounts, a report that has caused a stir in the university community

But Mr Olayinka in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES said the allegations were unfounded adding that school was willing to dialogue with the irate students to resolve all pending issues.

He accused the suspended union leaders of instigating students against the management.

"We have before now said it that the union leaders misled students and that was what led to the shut-down of campus," he said.

He insisted that the school had not failed to audit its accounts as stated in the media.

"That cannot be true, there are several committees handling issues like this and I run a transparent government. It is not a one-man show in my tenure. I am not involved in any fraud or fraudulent activities of any sort," he said.