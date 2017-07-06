6 July 2017

Kenya: Beaten Harambee Stars Drop in FIFA Rankings

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi leaves the pitch after a training session at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.
By Cellestine Olilo

The national football team, Harambee tars has dropped 10 places in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday.

Stars drop from position 74 to 84 can be attributed to their 2-1 loss to lowly Sierra Leone in their opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Leone last month.

The defeat, which saw Kenya lose 55 points out of 463, ended coach Stanley Okumbi's 10-match unbeaten run with the Stars.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone have leapt a massive 30 places upwards, and currently rank one place above Kenya at position 83.

As Kenya sits 18th in Africa, Egypt has retained the top spot in the continent, followed by Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tunisia and Cameroon in that order.

In as far as the East Africa region is concerned, Kenya places second behind Uganda, who occupy 74th position in the world, while Tanzania comes in third place ahead of Burundi and Rwanda.

World and Confederations Cup champions Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Portugal occupy the world's top four positions, as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have climbed up four places on the leaderboard. Chile, who lost to Germany in the Confederations Cup final, have dropped three places.

