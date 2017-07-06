5 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Judge Who Called Woodstock Residents 'Squatters' Recuses Himself From Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Western Cape High Court judge, who referred to Bromwell Street residents facing eviction as "squatters" and "these people", has recused himself from the case, activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi said on Wednesday.

The group had asked the Judicial Conduct Committee to sanction and remove Judge Leslie Weinkove from the matter following his remarks to Charnell Commando, who he initially identified as a man, which had the court gasping during a hearing in January.

Commando, who works at the popular Café Ganesh in Observatory, and 14 other complainants, felt that during their court application, Weinkove had used apartheid-era terms to describe them and their situation.

Commando had identified and documented vacant land in Woodstock and the Cape Town CBD to present as alternatives to Wolwerivier, so they could stay in the area after their eviction.

At the time, Weinkove said: "What's her name? Charnell? She is a kitchen assistant in Observatory and now she's an expert. She doesn't know what the budget of the city council is; she doesn't know what money they get.

"She doesn't know this stuff, she is a kitchen assistant."

Eviction

The applicants in the matter face eviction after the Woodstock property they have been staying in was sold to private developers to build upmarket apartments, which they would not be able to afford.

The City of Cape Town said it could only accommodate the residents in Wolwerivier, about a 30-minute drive from the Cape Town city centre.

The residents, however, felt Wolwerivier was too far away from their children's schools, work opportunities and public transport.

They are seeking an order declaring that the City has a constitutional obligation to provide them with emergency accommodation in an area as close as is feasibly possible to their homes.

The matter is set to be heard afresh in September 2017.

News24

South Africa

ICC to Rule On Sudan Leader Bashir's Visit to South Africa

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will hand down its ruling on Thursday on South Africa's failure to arrest… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.