South Africa: KZN Robbers Kill Somali Shop Owner, Wound Pakistani Businessman

A Somali businessman was shot dead and a businessman from Pakistan was shot in the arm during back-to-back robberies in an informal settlement in Everest Heights, Verulam, on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the 20-year-old Somali man was fatally shot during a robbery at his shop.

"It is alleged that four suspects entered his shop and demanded cash. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and airtime vouchers," he said.

They shot and killed the man before fleeing in a VW Polo, Zwane said.

While the men were fleeing, they attempted to hijack another vehicle driven by a Pakistani businessman.

"They shot and wounded the driver [Pakistani], but failed to take his vehicle," he said.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the Pakistani national, 29, was delivering fresh produce in the informal settlement when he noticed two armed men approaching his bakkie.

"The victim drove off, resulting in the suspects opening fire at his vehicle. One bullet struck him on his arm. The man then drove to a business on Himalaya Drive for assistance," said Balram.

Zwane said cases of murder, business robbery, attempted murder and attempted hijacking had been opened at the Verulam police station.

