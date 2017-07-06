South Africa: Defence Lawyears Need 'Special' Software to Download Thulsie Twins Documents

Defence lawyers in the Thulsie twins case say they need "special" software to open the digital version of the docket they had received from the State.

The defence told the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that they had received the entire docket.

Lawyer Anneline Van den Heever said they had received certain statements of 212 pages, but were unable to open a 22 000 page digital version of the case, saying they needed "special" software to download it.

The State said they had received an email from the defence on Wednesday morning stating that they were not able to access the documents.

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, 23, appeared briefly in court on Wednesday morning.

The twins were arrested during raids in Newclare and Azaadville on the West Rand in July 2016.

According to the charge sheet, the brothers were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS) group and were allegedly planning to detonate explosives at a US embassy and "Jewish institutions" in South Africa.

In the indictment submitted to the court in April, the State lists 12 activities the twins were instructed to carry out - using firearms, explosives, and possibly poison.

"In August 2015 [Tony-Lee] became a participant in a series of Telegram chats with Abu Fidaa, an ISIS network, and other persons whose real identities are unknown to the State, during which he was instructed to:

- Attack the best targets involving 'US/Brit/French interest in SA';

- Kill Zapiro, who drew the Messenger of Allah cartoon;

- Kill Jews who fight in Israel and return to South Africa;

- Kill affluent Jews; and

- Kill gay imam, 'as yet unidentified'."

Planning terrorist attack

Other targets included King David High School in Linksfield in Johannesburg, the UK High Commission, the embassies of the USA and Russia, the First Secretary to the French Mission, Jewish investment banker Roy Topol, SA Zionist Federation Telfed, state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, Jewish community events and foreign interests at airports.

Tony-Lee is accused of discussing terrorist plans with an undercover US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent between May and June 2016.

He believed the agent was an ISIS operative based in the US.

He allegedly sought advice on making bombs and asked for funding.

He is also accused of soliciting support for ISIS using his personal Facebook page.

Brandon-Lee allegedly acquired the Mujahideen Poisons Handbook by Abdek-Aziz, and the manual entitled How to Survive in the West: A Mujahid Guide, which teaches its readers how to "live a double life" and "how to keep your secret life private".

Earlier, the State said that the brothers collected issues of Inspire, the magazine of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

The issues contained an illustrated guide on making explosive devices, inciting participation in "jihad" and provided training in weapons and combat, the indictment said.

The matter was postponed to July 11.

News24