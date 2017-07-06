East Africa Safari Classic Set for Official Launch

The official launch of the Kenya Airways East African Safari Classic Rally will be held at the Kenya Airways hanger in Embakasi on July 27, officials have said.

East African Safari Classic General Manager Pipi Renu said the biennial event had attracted over 30 foreign and local-based drivers who will be driving various models of Fords, Porsches and Datsuns that were synonymous with the old East African Safari Rally.

Among the big names in this year's rally are two former Kenya champions Ian Duncan in a Ford Capri and Baldev Singh Chager, who will be making his driving debut behind the wheel of a Porsche 911.

Chager, who will make up the three-car Kabras Sugar Racing team, has navigated Onkar Rai in the past two editions.

The 1984 World Rally Champion Stig Blomqvist will be back to defend the Safari Classic title he won for the first time in 2015 behind the wheel of a Porsche 911.

Entries for the event are still open up till October when the organisers will announce the start order.

The limit of entries permitted by the event regulations is 60 but Pipi added that more drivers are expected to sign up from Europe and Kenya.

This year will mark the eighth edition of the rally first held in 2003.

Rob Collinge of Kenya won the first two editions in 2003 and 2005.

Duncan who skipped the 2015 edition due to last minute mechanical problems has won the coveted title in 2009 and 2013.

Loke Duncan and Collinge, the late Bjorn Walegaard also he his name inscribed on the roll of honour twice in 2007 and 2011.