Kenya: Kidero Ahead of Sonko in Nairobi Governor Race - Poll

The race for Nairobi governor is too close to call, the latest opinion poll by Trends and Insights For Africa shows.

But if elections were held today, the incumbent, Dr Evans Kidero, would win with a small margin, indicates the poll released on Thursday.

44PC

Dr Kidero (ODM) would get the support of 44 percent of voters against his closest rival, sitting Senator Mike Sonko (Jubilee), who would get 43 percent of the votes.

Ms Esther Pasarris (ODM) leads Ms Rachel Shebesh (Jubilee) in the woman representative race with 57 percent against 25 percent, the poll released in Nairobi reveals.

In the Senate seat battle, Jubilee's Johnson Sakaja would trounce ODM's Edwin Sifuna with 39 percent of votes.

Mr Sifuna would manage 28 percent of the votes if the August 8 polls were held today.

Overall, researchers say, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leads Jubilee Party in popularity in Nairobi County with 56 percent against 34 percent.

FREE FALL

Nasa's popularity has been on the rise since July last year, rising from 38 percent to 47 percent in February this year, to the current 56 per cent.

For Jubilee Party, the upward trend reversed from February.

In July last year, it the Uhuru Kenyatta party enjoyed the support of 38 percent of Nairobian, rising to 42 percent in February 2017.

But the support has been in free fall since then, settling at 34 percent in June.

More follows.