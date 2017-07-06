The defence needs time to read through the docket before it heads to trial in the case against a man accused of hatching a plot to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, his Cabinet ministers and members of the Gupta family.

The matter was postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Elvis Ramosebudi, 33, made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning.

His lawyer Mpesi Makhanya told the court that the defence needed time to finish reading the docket.

The State was ready to proceed with trial.

At his last court appearance on May 8, Ramosebudi was granted bail of R3 000.

Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo said at the time that Ramosebudi did not pose a danger to society, but he imposed strict bail conditions.

In the statement read in court on May 5, the Hawks claimed that Ramosebudi had promised to kill Zuma and his whole "state capture" machinery.

According to the Hawks, Ramosebudi said State Security Minister David Mahlobo would be the first target of the so-called "Anti State Capture Death Squad".

Other names on the "state capture" letter included Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta, Varun Gupta, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzani, SARS boss Tom Moyane, and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe.

He told them he had sniper rifles and poisoned food to carry out assassinations. He also said he had a sniper team of six. He claimed they had been trained.

The targets would be murdered to prevent the ANC losing the 2019 election, and would result in a civil war.

They would be murdered in their homes to make it seem like house robberies.

The matter was postponed to August 4 to proceed to trial.

