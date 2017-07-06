6 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Doctor Arrested for Dealing in Nyaope

A Limpopo doctor has been arrested after he was found selling nyaope and other drugs.

The 34-year-old clinical doctor was tracked down after concerned residents alerted authorities, the police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the doctor's arrest was part of the province's clampdown on drug dealers.

"In the Waterval policing area outside Louis Trichardt, the police [on Wednesday] arrested a... clinical doctor attached to the local hospital during a tactical sting operation," said Ngoepe.

"Information was followed up that led the police to a house where the doctor and his accomplice, aged 27, were arrested."

During the arrest, nine sachets of nyaope, four rocks, two smoking pipes and an undisclosed amount of dagga were found.

In Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, a 28-year-old suspect was arrested after officers confiscated drugs valued at R14 850, and R1 302 in cash

In the Mahwelereng cluster, the police also arrested four suspects, aged between 27 and 54, for dealing in, and the possession of, dagga.

A total of 111 sachets of dagga were confiscated, with the street value of R2 220, as well as cash amounting to R3 000.

"These operations will be conducted continuously to rid the affected areas of this scourge," said Ngoepe.The arrested suspects would appear in different courts soon.

