Kenya: Everton Start Preps for Gor Mahia Match

England internationals Ross Barkley and Leighton Baines plus Frenchman Morgan Schneiderlin are among several stars set to feature in next week's friendly match pitting English Premier League side Everton against Gor Mahia in Dar es Salaam.

The game will kick off at the refurbished 60,000 seater National Stadium on Thursday from 5pm.

The trio are among dozens of players who returned for pre-season training at the English club's Halewood grounds on Monday following a five-week rest.

They were joined by new signings Michael Keane, Sandro Ramirez formerly at Malaga in the Spanish La Liga and Davy Klaassen, are also expected to make the historical trip to Tanzania.

"From Thursday we'll have most of the players back, including some of our new players and you couldn't wish for a better situation than that as a coach," fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg told the club's official website.

He added: "The first week we'll stay here at Finch Far and we'll start up in the way we like to start - it's not very physical but we do a lot with the ball."

"After that we have a couple of days in Tanzania and we will play a game (against Gor Mahia) and have a training session out there, followed by a good week of work in Holland."

Burly Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a move away from the club, alongside new Nigerian signing Henry Onyekuru are however unlikely to make the trip.

Gor Mahia deputy secretary Ronald Ngala also confirmed the 15-time Kenyan champions will field their strongest available squad in this assignment.

Gor are currently top of the standings in the SportPesa Premier League, whilst Everton finished fifth in the just concluded English Premier League season.