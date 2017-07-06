6 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Takes Nasa Campaigns to Kericho County

By Anita Chepkoech

Nasa presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga is leading the opposition brigade to campaign in the vote-rich Kericho County which is considered a Jubilee Party stronghold.

The Nasa principals are expected to lead four different teams to comb through the region before holding a joint rally in Kericho Town.

Mr Odinga and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto will lead the first team to Fort Tenan, Kapsoit and Ainamoi while Mr Musalia Mudavadi will go to Kedowa, Chepseon and Brooke centres as Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka addresses residents of Cheptuiyet, Sigowet, Kiptere and Sosiot.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will head to Litein, Cheborgei, Roret and Ngoina Road before they all converge in Kericho Town.

CHARM OFFENSIVE

Mr Odinga, who has been in Narok and Bomet in the past week, is on a charm offensive to convince the Kalenjins to support his bid, just like they did in the 2007 polls.

"You used call me Arap Mibei. I am still the same good man who wants to change fortunes for the country. I have not changed," said Mr Odinga Wednesday while attending the burial of former Nyanza Provincial commissioner Isaiah Cheluget in Litein, Kericho County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto visited Kericho three weeks ago. The county has about 250,000 votes and the UhuRuto team was seeking to solidify their support.

After Kericho, Mr Odinga and his team will head to Nairobi on Friday for a prayer service at Uhuru Park and later hold a rally at Kamkunji Grounds.

