Kenya: Eight Share Sh27 Million Sportpesa Jackpot

A police officer and an Mpesa shop attendant are among eight winners of last week's Sh27,357,559 SportPesa mid-week jackpot.

The eight, who were all introduced to gaming by their friends and relatives, will share the jackpot equally, each pocketing Sh3,419,694.

The winners are police officer Bernard Mosoti, MPesa shop attendant Joseph Kariuki, university student Hamed Poleh, car wash worker Joseph Mulama, and handy man Paul Rukunga.

Others are general store proprietor Willy Kipngeno, Kawangware resident Milton Makondi and Kitheka Kitheka from Saika Estate in Nairobi.

The were unveiled this week by the leading gaming company.

Mosoti, who hails from Kisii, said he will give Sh50,000 to an SDA church in his home area, expand his wife's animal farming business and pay school fees for a few children from poor homes.

Kariuki, who resides in Naivasha, said he will buy land and use the rest of the money to educate his five children.

Poleh said he will bank the cash in a fixed account as he ponders on what to invest in.

Mulama who lives in Kakamega plans to start his own car wash and employ several youth.

Rukunga said he will use the cash to complete the construction of his house.

"I would like to congratulate all our winners and urge all our customers to bet responsibly," said SportPesa's assistant marketing manager Esther Kang'ethe.