Cameroon: Unbridled Quest for Employment

Now is the high season for competitive entrance exams into prestigious professional schools in the country

The shaky employment situation in the country where many increasingly find it difficult to make ends meet makes limited opportunities most-sought for by the numerous desirers. Now is one of the periods of the year when effervescence is noticed in administrative headquarters with aspirants queuing up to certify documents that enrol them for the different competitive entrance examinations likewise getting themselves prepared for the limited places therein. The rush at the moment is almost at peak with competitive entrance exams already launched for most, if not all, prestigious professional schools in the country. Thousands of certificate holders are thus in an almost mad rush to live up to expectation. The noticeable effervescence is double-sided: On one hand, those struggling to certify the required documents to get themselves registered for the competitive entrance exams and others striving to master the syllabuses of their desired exams so as to rise above usually stiff competition, on the other. Even those who do not desire to register for the exams to get the public service job that is almost always at the centre of these exams craft income-generation activities around them. Those passing for middle-men to help desperate or naïve candidates 'easily' get certain papers and information inundate areas where the candidates irresistibly visit. Many have stationed their type-writers in the courtyards of Sub-divisional and Divisional Offices as well as those of Governors to notably prepare birth certificates and other required documents for signatures. It is even noticed that in some of the places, managers of makeshift business places have liaisons officers between candidates and authorities for speedy certification of documents. Visibly, the market forces of demand and supply, are prevailing during such a period. As the number of candidates skyrocket with the increasing launch of the different competitive entrance exams, so too are business people striving to maximise the opportunities to 'meet the needs' of the aspirants. From observation, it is a veritable battle for survival both from those hoping to get jobs in the exams and those using the exams to create jobs for themselves. The short-lived nature of such a period makes the struggle heated. Any candidate who misses the deadline misses the whole year and only has next year to come on board provided age doesn't stand on his/her way. It holds same for related businesses that crop up with the period as once the registration is over and the exams written, the business sinks to its lowest ebb. Both parties are therefore struggling to make good use of the July and August registration period given that training of successful candidates usually begins in September and October. The struggle for survival amidst unemployment or underemployment sometimes ignites bad and even ugly behaviours in the actors. Vigilance is thus imperative!

L'explication

René Bayong: « Nous rendons le candidat apte à affronter les épreuves »

Auditeur de justice, promoteur d'une école de préparation aux concours

Comment se fait la préparation aux concours administratifs dans votre école ?

Dans notre établissement, nous dispensons principalement les cours aux postulants des concours de l'Enam, à ceux de la police et à ceux qui préparent l'examen au barreau. Le droit étant la matière prépondérante des concours cités plus haut, nous sommes plus outillés. Nous avons des enseignants en fonction des spécialités. Ils sont recrutés parmi certains professionnels qui se démarquent positivement dans leurs domaines d'activités. Nous avons des doctorants, des magistrats en cours d'intégration qui interviennent aussi comme enseignants. Pour la culture générale par exemple, nous faisons appel aux professeurs des lycées d'enseignement général. Concernant la préparation elle-même, elle se fait pendant 60 jours. Tous les jours, de 18 à 21h, nos apprenants ont droit à une formation intensive. Elle-même structurée en trois séquences d'évaluation, réalisées dans les conditions du concours. En dehors des évaluations et des cours théoriques, nous avons des travaux dirigés.

Quel est le profil de vos apprenants ?

La plupart de nos apprenants sont des étudiants, des doctorants, des professionnels qui veulent avancer dans leurs carrières. C'est d'ailleurs la raison pour laquelle les cours sont dispensés en soirée. La particularité de notre école est que nous prenons le temps d'étudier les dossiers de nos apprenants et les orientons. Nous avons reçu plusieurs candidats qui voulaient présenter les concours qui ne correspondaient pas à leurs diplômes de base. Il faut donc d'abord dans un premier temps amener ce dernier à accepter qu'il n'est pas possible pour lui de compétir dans cette catégorie-là.

Qu'est-ce qui garantit au postulant qu'au terme de la formation il aura son concours ?

Nous n'avons pas obligation de résultats. Avec un concours comme l'Enam qui mobilise environ 7 000 candidats chaque année pour 600 places, nous ne pouvons pas garantir la réussite à tous les candidats. Par contre, nous assurons le candidat que la méthodologie, et autres éléments que nous lui donnons, lui permettront quand même d'avoir un plus sur les autres. Nous rendons le candidat plus apte à affronter le concours.

