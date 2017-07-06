6 July 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Fighting Boko Haram - Experts Offer Partnership At Minrex

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The Minister Delegate Joseph Dion Ngute had talks with a team of American and Canadian experts in the fight against extreme violence.

American and Canadian experts, specialized in fighting cases of extreme violence have offered to partner with the government of Cameroon in the war against Boko Haram that represent cases of extreme violence. They want to bring in their expertise in tackling the terrorist group. The experts had talks with the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Joseph Dion Ngute in Yaounde on July 5, 2017. They were led to the talks by Jane Kaminski, the Regional Manager of the Bureau of Counter terrorism and Countering Violent Extremism at the US Statement Department. After meeting Minister Dion Ngute at the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX), Jane Kaminski said they wanted to work with the government and civil society organizations in Cameroon in terms of training on how to effectively manage the war against Boko Haram. She said the United States of America and Cameroon had a special partnership in the war against the terrorist group. The group of experts, she said, would work with Ministries such as Justice and civil society organizations to fight Boko Haram. Jane Kaminski said they were also partnering with the government of Canada to harness efforts to ensure a better way of supporting Cameroon in the war. This explained the presence of Canadian experts in the delegation.

