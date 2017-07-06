Cameroon: Volleyball World Grand Prix - Cameroon Set for Kick-Off

The 25th edition of the FIVB Women Volleyball World Grand Prix will kick off in Yaounde tomorrow July 7, 2017.

The Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex in Yaounde will be the venue of the 25th edition of the FIVB Women Volleyball World Grand Prix this weekend. Organised by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) the competition brings together four teams notably, Algeria, France, Venezuela and Cameroon. All the teams are already in the country and are waiting anxiously for the competition to begin. For two days, volleyball lovers in Yaounde and elsewhere will be out to watch young players display rich talents in the sport. Cameroon will play their first game on Friday July 7, 2017 against Algeria at 7:00 p.m. Ahead of the competition, the national women's volleyball team is currently making final preparations in their hideout in Yaounde. After being in camp for one month the players and officials of the team are working like one man to ensure success in the competition. The objective of the team is to win the competition in order to maintain their position as the best African volleyball team. At the Warda Sports Complex yesterday, the women's national team players had a keep-fit exercise in the morning and a training session in the afternoon. Even though the training session was in closed doors, sources close to the volleyball federation said the players were upbeat for the competition. According to our source much effort was made in all the different compartments so as to avoid any errors. Apart from that the Yaounde Sports Complex has equally been given a new face-lift ahead of the competition. Officials of the edifice said the halls for training and competition are being prepared and the equipment has been provided. "We are working hard to get the court ready and available for the teams," our source said. He said the court is ready for competition which can start at any time without any hitches. The competition brings together the best teams in world both in the men and ladies categories. The tournament will enable Cameroon to be permanent in the international scene.