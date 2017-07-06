Cameroon: Yaounde Conference Centre - Need to Uphold Int'l Standards

The renovation works came 33 years after the inauguration of the Yaounde Conference Centre and the structure has been furnished with state-of-the-art equipment.

The multi-purpose Yaounde Conference Centre is ready to host national, regional and international events of any magnitude, following the completion of renovations works on the edifice. The repair works, which started on August 20, 2015, ended on Tuesday June 27, 2017, with the technical reception of the project, we learned. The start of the refurbishment works came 33 years after the public building was inaugurated on May 12, 1982. It construction had earlier lasted seven years. According to the General Manager of the Yaounde Conference Centre, Christophe Mien Zok, the State of Cameroon, through bilateral talks with the People's Republic of China, moved to renovate the building in order to uphold its international standards and make it look more attractive and beautiful. It should be noted that the Yaounde Conference Centre has been hosting many summits of high standing, with the latest being the International Economic Conference in 2016 and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 2014. Considering the strategic objectives of the Yaounde Conference Centre which is one of its kind in the country, we learned the renovation works were imperative after many years of operation. Principally, the edifice has as mission the promotion of Cameroon as a perfect destination for the organization of international events. Besides its mission of positioning itself as a reference structure for receptions and the organization of events in the country, the Yaounde Conference Centre has the task of effectively contributing to the promotion of multiculturalism in the country. In this light, officials of the Centre said the renovation works worth 132 million Yuan, a donation of the Government of China, has placed the Yaounde Conference Centre at a level envied by many. The Centre can now boost of high speed internet connection, personalized microphones and interpretation headsets, proper indoor and outdoor lighting systems, more comfortable chairs and air conditioning systems. Also, the Centre now has uninterrupted power supply, modern furniture, better water and drainage systems, security surveillance cameras, amongst others. The latest dispositions following the renovation works are only similar to the ones one can find in most modern conference centers in contemporary times.

Christophe Mien Zok: "A New Look Conference Centre At The Disposal Of All"

General Manager of Yaounde Conference Centre

Can you make an appraisal of the Centre you head after the major renovation works?

The renovations works didn't go on easily mindful of the constraints we had on the site considering the number of institutions we were hosting at the Centre. However, thanks to fruitful collaboration between the Chinese team that carried out the works and the Conference Centre, the work successfully came to an end and the Yaounde Conference Centre is opening anew to the public. We want to invite the population of Yaounde and beyond, to come and discover the new look Yaounde Conference Centre. We have a series of manifestations which we shall be organizing to demonstrate that the Yaounde Conference Centre is an edifice of the people of Cameroon. We shall have sports, leisure and cultural activities for all and sundry prior to the Friday July 21, 2017, official ceremony. Entry for all the activities will be free because we want to open the doors of the Yaounde Conference Centre so that people can come and discover what we have here; the halls, gardens and all we have that gives comfort to our users. Every day and night, from any neighbourhood where one is in Yaounde, he or she will see that the Yaounde Conference Centre is sparkling. We have completely changed the outer look of the edifice; the roof top, the walls and the widows and window panes. Inside, we have very comfortable furniture, better sound system, air conditioners, security cameras and multiple-colour shiny bulbs. In fact, we are putting in place a new look Conference Centre at the disposal of all.

What will be the situation of institutions that used to be hosted here prior to the renovation?

I have been made to understand that dispositions are being taken by the powers that be so that the Senate can have a different working space. But I do not yet have official confirmation. Being the General Manager of the Yaounde Conference Centre, I should state that the building is a public structure and it is State property. So the State can decided at any time that any Government institution takes seat here. For now the Senate is still here until I think by weekend. Once their session ends, we shall start preparing for the November session until we are informed that they have had a different office space.

How ready is the management of the Yaounde Conference Centre in taking care of these newly installed equipment?

We have our assiduous and competent staff. In addition, engineers and technicians of the Chinese accompany which carried out the renovation works will accompany the Yaounde Conference Centre in maintenance for one year.

