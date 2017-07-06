South Africa: Camron Britz Rape and Murder Accused Opts for Safety of Prison

The man accused of the rape and murder of 14-year-old Ocean View resident Camron Britz opted to stay in custody for now, for his own safety, a packed Simon's Town Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.

Legal Aid advocate Prakashnee Naidoo conveyed accused Moegamat Yahgyah Rubain's wishes to Magistrate Crystal McKenna, while a group of small children and teenagers on school holiday shouted "no bail" outside the court.

They held handmade anti-abuse posters.

The children, watched over by a community member, were determined to be heard as they shouted at passing traffic.

"Tell the magistrate auntie that he must not get bail," shouted one teenage girl.

Inside court, Naidoo said: "At this stage my client says he will abandon bail."

Ocean View is a small community tucked inland on a hillside between Simon's Town and Muizenberg.

It was established for coloured South Africans who were forcibly removed from the nearby seaside towns in the late 1960s, during the apartheid-era social engineering programme to create whites-only areas.

Britz was allegedly called away from a community bonfire by Rubain on Saturday, July 1, on the pretext that her father was calling her, the court heard during his first appearance on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the two together and, later, allegedly saw Rubain emerge from the bushes on Slangkop Road where her body was found on Sunday.

She had been raped anally and vaginally and an object, that might be a reed, had been pushed down her throat. She was also strangled.

Friends, family and neighbours of the Britz's squashed onto the benches and lined the walls of the court on Thursday.

This was in contrast to Wednesday's fracas outside when entry was limited to such an extent that Camron's mother Berenice was even locked out.

On Wednesday, when Rubain made his first appearance, he seemed confident and relaxed, but on Thursday he wore an oversized jacket with a hoodie pulled over his peak cap, apparently in anticipation of photographs being taken by the media.

The court heard on Wednesday that he had no criminal record, but charges of sexual assault had been withdrawn against him in 2015.

Rubain's case was postponed until August 3 to give Naidoo time to get up to speed with the case, and to prepare a bail application if he chooses that option later.

