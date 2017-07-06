Tanzania: Lugalo Golf Club Keen to Promote Youth Programme

NEW appointed competition Secretary at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam, Enock Magile has vowed to work hard and promote juniors programmes.

Lugalo Captain Japhet Masai told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Magile was appointed at the position effectively from July 4th, this year. Magile is determined to make club home of golf, attracting a pool of young players from across the country.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' after appointment, Magile expressed his delight, saying he will work diligently to take the sport at the club to the new heights. Magile said: "I understand the challenge ahead to fulfil our club's ambitions ... I'm ready to work hard, hand in hand with other officials and members to ensure that Lugalo continues to be at the top level."

However, Magile said that the huge task is to find potential sponsors to facilitate juniors' programmes and competitions. He said, the aim is to have as many junior tournaments as possible to develop their talents and give them competition experience.

"I will also ensure that Lugalo put friendly environment for both club and national competitions to be staged more frequently. It is our objective to work with national body TGU to help development of the game in the country at large," he said.

On his side, Masai said that Magile is stepping into the key position at the club because he will be tasked to oversee all competitions and also deal with Junior Golf Foundation programmes, which are the heart of the