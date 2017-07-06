ONE of the presidential aspirants at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Shija Richard has cried foul play, claiming the interim president Wallace Karia, was interfering with election process.

Shija protested on the involvement of Karia in appointment of new members of the Election Committee, saying the move will compromise integrity of the committee, because Karia is also contesting for the presidential post.

His assertions came just a day after the body's Executive Committee made several changes in its standing committees, including the embattled Election Committee.

The committee has dropped four members of the Election Committee, including Vice-Chairperson, Domina Madeli, members - Juma Lallika, Jeremiah Wambura and Hamim Mahmoud Omar, allegedly for, among other reasons, breach of ethical conduct.

However, Chairman of the committee, Revocatus Kuuli has been retained and he will now work with new members who are Rufiji Member of Parliament (MP) Mohamed Mchengerwa, Advocate Malangwe Ally Mchungahela, Advocate Kiomoni Kibamba, who is also Mwanza City Director and Advocate Thadeus Kalua.

Shija demanded for an establishment of a free and independent electoral committee, which can conduct its duties independently without any intervention from inside or outside the federation.