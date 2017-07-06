Doctors have inked the Collective Bargaining Agreement that ended their 100-day strike with governors.

The deal, which was signed by the national government on June 30, will see the lowest paid medic (intern) earn Sh212,989 and the highest paid medic earn about Sh814,000.

The deal takes effect immediately and will hold until the next four years.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union officials hailed the signing of the CBA.

"The signing of the CBA recognition agreement marks the beginning of constructive engagement between the government and the union," said Dr. Samuel Oroko, the KMPDU chairman.

KMPDU Secretary-General Ouma Oluga, said that the union was ready to partner with stakeholders to improve the health sector.

He called on the National Treasury to provide funds to ensure full implementation of the agreement.

The governors were represented by their chairman Josephat Nanok (Turkana), who advised counties with funds to hire new medics to proceed.

