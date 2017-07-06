Kenya: 'Nation' Circuit Round 3 Tees Off at Nyali

Action in the 2017 Nation Media Group-sponsored Golf Circuit resumes with the third leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa this weekend.

By the time of writing, a total of 153 golfers had listed their names to play in the Nyali event which comes almost a month and half after the second leg at Nanyuki where Nyeri's Wachira Keen carded a total of 39 points to emerge the overall winner.

The field included about 28 guests drawn from various clubs in Nairobi, Nyeri, Muthaiga, and Machakos as well as a number of Nation Media Group led by NMG human resources director David Kiambi and group company secretary James Kinyua.

The event is open to golfers from the entire Coast regional clubs of Nyali, Mombasa, Leisure Lodge, Vipingo and Malindi.

More players are thus likely to turn up at Nyali at the time of teeing off on Saturday morning from 7am.

Those who had already listed their names to vie for the overall winner's prize included Vishnu Dhutia, who last weekend, fired nett 66 to claim the top prize during the Friends of Captain tournament.

Also in the starting list are former Nyanza captain Evance Manono, Philip Mbugua, William Kaguta, and long-hitting George Munyao.

Going for the ladies prize will be on form Joyce Masai, Alice Wahome, Christine Ockotch, Florence Karimi, Truphena Oyaro, Susan Stokes and Jane Githere among others.

The fight for the prize reserved for the guests will include former Machakos captain Dee Kivuva, and Railway's Paul Russo.

But besides the golf tournament, NMG, which usually supports a number of CSR activities in the country, will donate text books to Mwangala Primary School in Likoni today from 10am.

Through this CSR activity, Nation Media will be looking at recruiting as many schools as possible to join the Newspapers in Education (NiE) program.

This will be done through activation by NiE team leader Carol Mani.

At the same time, NMG will have the annual Vendors Sports Day at Mombasa Sports Grounds. The event brings together vendors and distributors from South and North coast.

They will participate in a variety of games, followed by lunch and dinner as they bond with NMG teams from Nairobi and Mombasa.

Fabulous prizes will be up for grabs as well as shopping giveaways for all vendors at the evening presentations from 6pm.