6 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rising Hurdler Nusra Uses YouTube to Get Edge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

If world javelin champion Julius Yego could perfect his throwing skills then there is nothing that can deter Rukia Nusra from becoming one of Kenya's finest 100m hurdler.

The self-training 15-year-old Form Two student at St Francis Rang'ala Girls, Siaya, is among the athletes who are using the Internet to polish on their sporting skills.

Nusra, who hails from a sporting family, hopes to hand Kenya its maiden hurdles victory at the World Under-18 Championships starting on Wednesday in Nairobi.

Nusra, whose father Haji Adede is a Kenyan Premier League referee while elder brother Mohammed Mulisia plays for SportPesa Premier League side Western Stima, fell in love with the hurdles race when in Class Seven at Mumias Central Primary School.

The lanky Nusra also competed in triple jump besides representing her school in basketball.

She represented her school at the regional championships in triple jump in West Pokot in 2014.

"I saw the way the athletes were scaling the hurdles and I thought it was cool," said Nusra, who would the following year represent Mumias Central at the Nationals in Kisii where she claimed silver in 100m hurdles.

Nusra represented St Francis Rang'ala in 100m hurdles at the National Secondary School Games in Embu in 2016 where she claimed bronze.

"I had no coach and I had to improvise on my technique. That is when Yego came to my mind," said Nusra, who comes from a family of two boys and three girls. "I also went to YouTube to get training tips, and for sure I have benefited but I am not there yet."

Nusra finished second during the 2017 National Secondary School Championships in Mombasa, losing to Yvonne Chepkemoi.

Nusra said the Team Kenya residential raining has been an eye opener for her.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.