Kenya: All Systems Go As Nairobi Prepares to Host the World

After months of speculation, doubts and anxiety, the World Under-18 Championships is finally here.

The event to be held at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani has attracted over 130 countries and for the next two weeks focus will be on Kenya.

As a country in the third world, we may not be perfect but as they say, seeing is believing.

The amount of work that has gone into the preparations for the championship is massive and kudos to the Local Organising Committee for a job well done.

Anyone who visited Kasarani a month ago would be left in shock if he or she was to go back now.

I'm talking about a brand new tartan track that has been laid in a record two weeks alongside a warm-up track on the outside field.

At the Athletes Village, a lot of work has equally been done and the students who used the Nyayo hostels some months back would equally be left in awe if they are to revisit.

MAIN TASK

They may not be state-of-the-art but at least we have the nod of the IAAF and yes, it is all systems go.

Preparation of the team was equally under my youth committee docket and without blowing my own trumpet, we have done a good job and only you can be the judge come the competition.

But despite all these, the main task remains ahead and that is how we treat our visitors.

We must all be our visitors' keepers and help ensure good security for everyone. We must treat our visitors the way we would like to be treated when we fly out.

Finally, I would like to urge Kenyans from all walks of life to jam Kasarani and cheer our team to victory.

We all know that competition is even more sweeter when you have crowds rallying behind you. So come one, come all!