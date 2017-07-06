Malawi: Independence Day Stampede Kills 8 - Reports

Eight people are said to have died while at dozens others are feared to be injured in a stampede that has happened at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, SABC News' Mweli Masilela has reported.

According to the report, seven of the fatalities include children, some as young as six years old.

Malawians scrambled to get in to watch a football match, which was part of the celebrations marking 53 years of independence from British rule.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that President Peter Mutharika will visit the injured at Kamuzu Central Hospital this afternoon.