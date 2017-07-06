6 July 2017

allAfrica.com

Malawi: Independence Day Stampede Kills 8 - Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Malawi Govt/Twitter
Malawi independence celebration.
By Jerry Chifamba

Eight people are said to have died while at dozens others are feared to be injured in a stampede that has happened at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, SABC News' Mweli Masilela has reported.

According to the report, seven of the fatalities include children, some as young as six years old.

Malawians scrambled to get in to watch a football match, which was part of the celebrations marking 53 years of independence from British rule.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that President Peter Mutharika will visit the injured at Kamuzu Central Hospital this afternoon.

Malawi

Queen Elizabeth II Honours Young Talent

Her Majesty The Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) recently presented a Queen's Young Leaders Award to an exceptional… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.