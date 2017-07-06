Ghana: Achimota Melcom/Melcom Online Launched

press release

The Melcom Group of Companies has made it a policy to adhere strictly to a Continuous Quality Assurance with regards to maintaining Structural Integrity on all its buildings in favour of public safety.

In exercise of this policy, the Group ensures that Structural Integrity tests are conducted on all Melcom-occupied buildings such as offices, shops, factories and warehouses--rented or self-constructed-- for the company's operations in all the ten regions of Ghana.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group, made these known at the launch of the company's new building at Achimota, in Accra, and the Melcom On-line Shopping experience.

The new Achimota Shopping Centre or Achimota Melcom is a four-storey reinforced concrete structure with a single level basement parking lot that occupies a total plot size of 0.70 acre. The building also has a concrete roof top with parapet walls to serve as a roof top patio.

The Achimota Branch of Melcom had been in operation for many years until November 7, 2012 when the building collapsed killing 14 people made up of shoppers and workers and leaving over 78 people with serious injuries.

On the other hand, Melcom On-line is a virtual market place created to expand selling points from the current 37 Melcom branches to 38 nationwide, when the Achimota Melcom officially opens for business.

The New Melcom On-line platform is an enhancement of the Melcom shopping convenience from any location in order to save time, travel distance and expense. It provides a simple and secure gateway for payment through the e-commerce savvy of Stanbic Bank.

Mr Avenorgbo explained that the Melcom On-line was a virtual market place which had been developed to realize the company's vision of delivering Everything, Everywhere and Every time for Every Consumer in the most economical manner.

On the online purchasing process, he said customers should first register online at www.melcomonline.com to enable them select a displayed item from the catalogue with the help of the search feature bar.

Then, he said, customers should select a payment preference such as a Master card, Visa Card, Mobile Money or Cash on Delivery.

If the mode of payment is cash, Mr Avenogbo said, the item would be delivered to the customer at an agreed location before payment could be done.

He disclosed that Melcom was offering free delivery of merchandise for any destination within Accra throughout Ghana's Republic Day Anniversary month of July 2017.

He added, however, that due to their product nature, groceries would not be included in the catalogue for purchase on Melcom On-line for the time being.