Liberia: Aspirant Josiah Joekai Donates E-Library Tablets

Seven learning institutions in Paynesville City outside Monrovia have benefited free e-library tablets (cell-phones) from an aspirant for electoral district#3 in Montserrado County, Josiah Freeman Joekai, Jr.

Mr. Joekai made the donation recently during the 2016/2017 graduation program of the Temeh Memorial Academy Elementary and Junior High School, where he served as Guest Speaker. The items were received by the Principal of the school, Mr. Job M. Miller.

He said the e-library tablets would assist students and teachers of the institution to do research work since the school does not have a library.The aspirant laments that it is painful to see the country's future leaders trooping from one community to another simply because they want to do their school assignments.

He blames difficulties faced by students to past lawmakers, who according to him, failed to enact laws that would create an enabling learning environment for students across the country.

Mr. Joekai continues that the donation made to the school brings to 40, the number of educational tablets he has distributed to various institutions in fostering education in the district.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the Temeh Memorial Academy, Mr. Job M. Miller, has expressed gratitude to Mr. Joekai for the gesture, adding that the tablets came at the time the school is in dire need of a library for its students.

Principal Miller challenged other politicians contesting for the district's seat to emulate the good example of aspirant Josiah Freeman Joekai, to move the country's educational system forward.