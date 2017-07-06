6 July 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Prepares for Special Assignment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Winston W. Parley

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf says her appointment on the African Union (AU) Panel of the Wise means she and other appointees will have the chance to go to meeting to be able to do special assignments for the Union.

"I was appointed as one of the five presidents that will be ex-presidents so to speak, [on the] Committee of the Wise that represents the Western Africa region; on that body which mean we will have chance to go to meeting to be able to do special assignments for the Union, that's it", Mrs. Sirleaf told journalists on Wednesday afternoon, 5 July upon arrival to Liberia.

Mrs. Sirleaf granted a brief interview at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County, having landed via a Kenyan Airways flight under a troubling weather condition that had slowed landing on Wednesday.

In regards to a standing ovation she received while delivering her farewell statements to her peers as Liberian president at the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mrs. Sirleaf says the message is that she has been recognized for following democracy.

The AU had endorsed recommendations for the appointment of Mrs. Sirleaf on the AU Panel of the Wise and others including Dr. Speciosa W. Kazibwe of Uganda, and Mr. Armah Moussa of Egypt, responsible for Eastern and Northern Africa Regions.

Other appointees included Mrs. Catherine Samba-Panza from Central African Republic who was named on behalf of Central African Region and Mr. Hifikepunye Pohhamba, former President of Namibia for Southern Africa Region who will serve a three-year tenure.

Liberia

Assistant Minister Fofana Wants Investment in Teenage Girls

Assistant Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kula Fofana has called on parents to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.