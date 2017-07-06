Liberia: Nurses Attend WACN's Biennial Meeting

The Liberian Chapter of the West African College of Nursing (WACN) has joined its counterparts in the region for the organization's 14th Biennial General Meeting.

WACN began its weeklong activities on Tuesday, July 4, which are being held at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria. The West African College of Nursing is a specialized agency of the West African Health Organization (WAHO). Liberia had hosted the event on four different occasions beginning in 1982, and subsequently 1987, 2001 and 2013, respectively.

A press release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, says the Liberian Chapter, comprising over 20 professional nurses otherwise called Fellows, is being led by its head, Mr. Joseph Gono and Mrs. Elizabeth Sele-Mulbah, a former President, Council Member and Presenter of WACN. This year's theme is "Emerging Health Emergencies: Community and Health Workforce Responsibilities in the Sub-Region". The biennial event is also the 23rd Scientific Session and 37th Council Meeting of the WACN.

The release details that Liberia's Ambassador to Nigeria, Professor Al-Hassan Conteh and other high-profile Nigerian dignitaries, including the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac FolorunsoAdewole, attended Tuesday's formal opening session.

Mr. Victor D. Zoclanclounon, President of WACN, in his address, said this year's theme is adequately expressive as "we know the vulnerability of the majority of the population we are taking care of is Nursing and Obstetrics health care."

He says this is achieved with professionalism and collaboration by counting on the know-how and well-being of technicians of the two Siamese professions -nurses and mid-wives.

Meanwhile, during the opening ceremony, several personalities were conferred honorary fellowship awards, including the Nigerian Minister of Health, Professor Isaac FolorunsoAdewole, Senator Radiu Musa Kwankwaso, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, and Mrs. ToyinSaraki, wife of the Nigerian Senate President, among others.

Since its inauguration in 1981, member countries have been hosting what was first referred to as the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in rotation. The first of it after inauguration was held in Liberia. But due to obvious undue financial burden on fellows and sponsors, it was decided in 1989 during the Freetown event for it to be held biennially.

The late Mrs. Rachael Marshall, Mrs. Elizabeth Sele-Mulbah and Mrs. Dedeh F. Jones are three Liberians who have served as presidents of WACN. Also, three other Liberians have served as Secretary-Generals. They are the late Mrs. Ellen George Williams, Mrs. C. LawuoGwesa and Shirley Adia Wright.