Liberia: Another Lawmaker Endorses Boakai

Lofa County Electoral District#2Representative Julie F. Wiah has joined the endorsement spree here by members of the 53rd Legislature of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's bid for the Presidency.

She brings to 51, members of both the Liberian Senate and the lower House, who are supporting the ruling Unity Party Standard Bearer ahead of the October Presidential and Representative Elections. Rep. Wiah in a press statement issuedon Tuesday, 4 July is quoted as saying that it is no secret that Liberia is heading to a very historic election that willdetermine whether or not; the country will keep making progress.

She continues that it is against this backdrop that chiefs, elders and youth of his district have joined him to support the presidential bid of the Vice President."Again I hereby in obedience to my people whom I represent as their Lawmaker, and by whom my passion endorses the presidential bid of Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, who is the standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party to contest the Presidency this October", he says.

According to Rep. Wiah, he and his people believe, like hundreds of otherLiberians across the country do, that VP Boakai poses needed leadership abilities basedupon his moral and technical qualities, noting that his 4o years ofcivil service demonstrate his commitment, dedication, and passion for the country. "We are convinced that he is an honest man, he has worked for everything he owns today, and we believe that honesty is the main characteristic we should look for in our next leader and this is

something that the Vice President has demonstrated over the years."

On 11 May this year a total of 19 out of 30 senators of the upper chamber of the Liberian Legislature pledged support to the presidential bid of the Vice President. This was followed by 31 representatives, totaling 50 lawmakers from both Houses of the Legislature who threw their weight behind Boakai.The number from the lower House at the time represented 48 percent of the total 103 legislators at the Capitol.

In their petition statement to Vice President Boakai, thelawmakers observed that they have witnessed for the last 10 years,tremendous socio-economic and political transformation under the UnityParty-led government which has resulted to Liberia's re-emergence as aresponsible member of the comity of nations. The representatives said that such gains and successes could only be sustained if the right leadership with the track record of patriotism, integrity and selflessness is elected and entrusted with the

Presidency.

They indicated that VP Boakai possesses the necessary moral,leadership and technical competencies to ensure economic prosperity for all Liberians, promote genuine reconciliation, a thriving democracy, and sustained peace and democracy.

Those representatives endorsing Boakai include House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay, Montserrado County RepresentativeEdwin Snowe, Bong County Representative Prince Moye, Lofa Countylawmaker MariamuFofana and Nimba County Representative MatenokayTingba.

Others are:Nimba County Representative,WorleaSaywahDunah, Grand Gedeh County Representative, Zoe E. Pennue, Grand Kru County Representative,NumeneBartekwa;Haja Fata Siryon of Bomi County as well as Togba J. Mulbah of Bong County with the latest, Rep. JulieF. Wiah of Lofa County.