Kenya: I Can't Wait to Coach Gor Mahia, Says Dylan Kerr

New Gor Mahia coach Englishman Dylan Kerr has said that he is looking forward to the experience of coaching the record Kenyan champions.

The 15-time Kenyan champions on Wednesday evening confirmed the appointment of the 50-year-old through their official portal.

"Gor Mahia FC is pleased to announce that Dylan Kerr will join the club as Head Coach with the tactician expected to link up with the team on Saturday, 8th July 2017 ahead of the team's departure for Tanzania. The decision to appoint Kerr comes after an executive committee meeting held on Tuesday evening," read the statement.

Currently attached with English fourth tier side Chesterfield as their under-18 manager, Kerr said he has "always dreamt of handling a top club" in East Africa.

"I have always been interested in the top team from East Africa but as you know, there's always others that are in the position. On this one though, I am optimistic," said Kerr.

"I know Gor Mahia, I love their fans. They are the soul of the club. It will be an amazing job for me," the former Simba SC tactician told Nation Sport from his base in England.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier said the new man will be assisted by club legend Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno who has been in charge since the resignation of Brazilian Jose Marcelo Ferreira four weeks ago.

"Kerr has worked in South Africa with Mpumalanga Black Aces. He has been in Tanzania with Simba thus has an experience of coaching in Africa. We had 21 applicants but whittled down the list to two and settled on Kerr," he said.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United left back has also worked in Vietnam and Scotland.

His immediate task will be to lead K'Ogalo in a friendly match against English side Everton FC on Thursday next week at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.