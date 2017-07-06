Uganda: LRA Launches Social Corporate Program

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has launched a Social Corporate Responsibility Program to provide assistance to vulnerable groups, communities and institutions in Liberia.

The program seeks to place a prime focus on directly collaborating with and contributing to the betterment of the more vulnerable communities throughout the country.

Officially launching the program on July 1 during the LRA Taxpayers Appreciation Day in Monrovia, Commissioner General Elfrieda Tamba said the program is in fulfillment of the LRA's legislated mission and a vital way of taking the LRA to the people in a different dimension.

Tamba said the endeavor is part of efforts to cement relationship with the vulnerable population in tapping their talents and skills in creating tax awareness.

At the same time, the LRA has signed an MoU with the Liberia School for the Blind in Montserrado County in line with its Cooperate Social Responsibility.

Under the MoU, the LRA will empower and work with the visually impaired, through the Liberia School of the Blind, to engage into tax awareness and education, while at the same time providing employment opportunities for them.

Under the MoU, the LRA will collaborate with the Liberia School for the Blind in the production of educative tax dramas and jingles as well as hosting of quizzing competitions.

"The LRA is committed to promoting the good communication skills of the group so as to create a space for them to showcase their God-given talents" Tamba indicated.

The MoU will last for one year and is expected to be extended to the rest of the country.