6 July 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Uganda: LRA Launches Social Corporate Program

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Writer

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has launched a Social Corporate Responsibility Program to provide assistance to vulnerable groups, communities and institutions in Liberia.

The program seeks to place a prime focus on directly collaborating with and contributing to the betterment of the more vulnerable communities throughout the country.

Officially launching the program on July 1 during the LRA Taxpayers Appreciation Day in Monrovia, Commissioner General Elfrieda Tamba said the program is in fulfillment of the LRA's legislated mission and a vital way of taking the LRA to the people in a different dimension.

Tamba said the endeavor is part of efforts to cement relationship with the vulnerable population in tapping their talents and skills in creating tax awareness.

At the same time, the LRA has signed an MoU with the Liberia School for the Blind in Montserrado County in line with its Cooperate Social Responsibility.

Under the MoU, the LRA will empower and work with the visually impaired, through the Liberia School of the Blind, to engage into tax awareness and education, while at the same time providing employment opportunities for them.

Under the MoU, the LRA will collaborate with the Liberia School for the Blind in the production of educative tax dramas and jingles as well as hosting of quizzing competitions.

"The LRA is committed to promoting the good communication skills of the group so as to create a space for them to showcase their God-given talents" Tamba indicated.

The MoU will last for one year and is expected to be extended to the rest of the country.

Uganda

'Marriage Not About Colour'

Despite the changing times, interracial couples still cause many heads to turn. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.