Liberia: UP Opts for Indefinite Campaign Period

Amidst signs of violations of elections guidelines on campaigning by several political parties as prescribed by the National Election Commission (NEC), Unity Party (UP) Chairman Wilmot Paye says he foresees a period in Liberia where there is no definite time for campaign during election year.

Under the National Elections guidelines, it is a violation to be involved in pre-campaigning, as the electoral body set July 31st to October 9, 2017 for official campaign.

Reports of violations of said provisions by political parties are said to be on the increase, as party stalwarts have begun posting images of their political leaders under the guise of creating public awareness. The Unity Party, Liberty Party and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have all been accused of carrying their Standard Bearers on placards with inscriptions.

However, at programs marking the endorsement of his Standard Bearer's presidential bid by Muslims under the banner "National Muslim Heritage Foundation" (NAMHFO), Wilmot Paye told the gathering of supporters that it is needless to place a timeframe on political campaign especially in an election year.

"We want to reach a point where we can have a legislation that says the moment we enter the election period, people can campaign. The reasons why you are looking for violations are because the environment has been tightening and the space has been restricted and so you can do nothing within two months," he said.

"We told the national elections commission some time ago when they met key political parties, we look forward to the day when this country will have no specific time for campaign. If you look at the calendar of events as set by NEC between July 31st to the end of official campaigning, and weather forecasters have already predicted, this is going to be a very difficult year for Liberia because the rains will be heavy," he said.

He indicated, "As we move forward as a country, we say to those who are lawmakers that we want to reach a moment where we will have no specific period for campaigning. It does not happen anywhere in the world, campaign can only officially close and it has no beginning."