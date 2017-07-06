Liberia: Death Trap - LEC Pole Poses Threat to Residents

Despite public outcry from residents of the Devine Town and Richardson Communities for the removal of an run down electrical pole situated opposite the Kailondo Hotel on the Old Road, it seems as if authorities at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) have ignored the calls.

Couple of residents and business people within the vicinity told this medium that the situation of the pole is worrisome and needs serious attention by the relevant Government authorities.

A businesswoman, Odell Tarr, described the condition as 'troubling' for business people, pedestrians and customers who come to purchase provisions.

Mr. Mohammed Barry, a concerned citizen said recently, parts of the pole dropped which would have resulted to loss of life had people been there.

Madam Fatu Kromah, a resident of the Richardson Community, expressed fear that if the dilapidated pole is not removed soon, it could cause disaster to either pedestrians or vehicles.

"It has been difficult to get the attention of the Management of LEC because they are aware of this problem but nothing seems to be done," she said.

A motorcyclist, Amos Jackson, said authorities are looking at the situation with no interest until something worse happens. "Even if we talk on this pole issue from now to judgment day, there will be no action taken. The only way the government or LEC will come in is when somebody gets injured, dies or properties damaged," he said.

Residents therefore called on Government to urge the LEC to uproot the pole which is of no use to the authority.

Meanwhile, the head of communications at LEC Winston Bedell says the entity is currently removing damaged or broken poles around the city and in the shortest possible time, the pole mentioned will be removed.

"We are aware of the problem, and we are doing everything possible to remove the pole for the safety of the people," he added.