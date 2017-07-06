Liberia: NCA Debunks VP's Bribery Scam Featured

A mass citizen's movement that believes in the advancement of the political, cultural and educational values of the citizens of Bong, Gbarpolu, Lofa, Margibi and Nimba Counties, the North Central Alliance (NCA), has dispelled the recent pronouncement by Mr. Wendell J.E Macintosh, CEO of ADA Commercial Inc. that he bribed the Vice President Joseph N. Boakai with an ADA fund.

NCA referred to the allegation as absolutely untrue and urged Mr. Wendell to adduce evidence or else, his actions will be deemed malicious with criminal intent which is a crime under the laws of Liberia.

In a press release dated July 5th 2017, NCA stated that Section 12.50 of the Constitution of Liberia makes bribery an offense, and third degree felony which says "when a person knowingly offers, gives or agrees to give to another, or solicits, accepts or agrees to accept from another, a thing of value as consideration for the recipient's official action as a public servant or the recipient's violation of a known duty as a public servant."

The NCA affirmed that they will continue to give their unconditional support to the Vice President because he is a key man in the changing democratic period of the country, and he is a man who has worked honestly and tirelessly to build a credible reputation which Mr. Macintosh and other detractors want to smear.

The press release went on to describe Mr. Macintosh and his cohorts as people who have planned, designed and purposefully articulated these lies against V.P. Boakai to the Liberian people in order to "shift blame for his reckless and irresponsible management of the ADA."

The release states, "The NCA is of the knowledge that the Libyan Government desirous of aiding other African nations through investment provided opportunity for Liberia through which Mr. Macintosh dubiously benefited from in the amount of $30m to carry out rice production. Relative to the acquisition of land for rice farm, the ADA was aided by the Vice President without any precondition or financial benefit, but did so in the interest of the people of Lofa who were to be the direct beneficiaries of the investment. The NCA wonders how this scoundrel can accuse the Vice President of siphoning ADA fund when the Vice President absolutely knows nothing about how Mr. Macintosh carelessly operated the ADA despite the notice of irregularities flagged by the Vice President's office and the Government."

The release states that Mr. Macintosh has never been known for saying the truth in the past as he never mentioned the 90 days' timeframe that the Government gave him to right the wrong when he was operating ADA, and that time frame elapsed in 2013 without responding to government.

NCA through the release urged the Liberia National Police to arrest and compel Mr. Macintosh to provide "prima facie evidence to substantiate his claim against our vice President."