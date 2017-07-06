6 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 350,000 Children Treated for Malnutrition in N/East - Unicef

By Daniel Adugbo

More than 350,000 children have been treated of malnutrition since interventions and aid activities began in the Northeast, Head of Nutrition, United Nation's Children Fund (UNICEF), Olayinka Chuqu said yesterday.

Chuqu said this during the inaugural monitoring forum of the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI) in Abuja.

He added that the treatments were done in order to control the humanitarian crisis, which the region was plunged, following the renewed activities of insurgents.

The UNICEF official also disclosed that the organization has engineered the provision of cash to over 12,000 households, to help them acquire basic needs and get on with their lives.

Chuqu said that more would have to be done, as the figure was a far-cry from that set out to be reached by the body. He called on donors to do more, in order to prevent unnecessary deaths of children and infants in the region.

"Yes, the Federal Government did provide some supportive funding for local governments in some areas and that helped a lot, but, in all, we are far from our goal, as much as 50 per cent," he said.

The vice-chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, told newsmen that he expected some traction and swift movement in the committee's activities; following the inclusion of N45 billion in the national budget for the committee to monitor the activities of international and local NGOs, as well as other charity bodies intervening in the Northeast.

