6 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: International Schools to Start Teaching Kiswahili

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The government has directed that international schools should start teaching Kiswahili and Kenyan History from September 2017.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that the two subjects will be taught up to grade 9, the equivalent of Form Two, when the new academic calendar for international schools commences in September.

"We want to ensure that all schools have people who have been properly prepared to handle children," Matiangi said, noting that government would simplify the process of approving expatriate teachers once schools make application to the relevant authorities.

The introduction of the two subjects followed a government directive that basic education in international schools that don't offer the 8.8.4 curriculum teach the subjects.

Matiangi said international schools admitted many children of Kenyan parents, noting that the children need to learn about the history of their country and also one of the dominant languages of communication - Kiswahili.

He spoke this during the 20th Annual Presentation at Braeside High School in Nairobi.

