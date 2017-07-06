Kenyatta Says Governors Fight With National Govt Derailed Projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has thrown an indirect jab at governors for fighting with the national government "all the time."

At a rally in Bomet, the President said most of the projects meant to benefit people in counties were largely derailed by governors, who viewed the national government as a rival entity.

"There are those who saw the national government as an opponent.

"We are not in competition, some governors fought us all the time from money for projects. There is no competition, because the county and national government serve the same taxpayer," he said.

Speaking during the launch of Bomet Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Joyce Laboso's manifesto, the President indirectly attacked sitting Governor Isaac Ruto for troubling the national government.

He argued that beefs counties had with the national government were regrettable.

"If we create opportunities for our youth, it is the youth who will benefit. It serves no purpose to oppose projects meant to benefit our people.

"We must work together. The unnecessary competition we have seen from some people should stop. The biggest person in our country is the Kenyan citizen and we must sit together as counties and as national government to seek ways to benefit them," he said.

Dr Laboso, who is the Sotik MP is seeking to unseat Mr Ruto, who is the sitting Bomet governor.